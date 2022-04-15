Alexa
Taiwan will continue to work with US and maintain cross-strait stability

Statement comes after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s comments on issue

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/15 14:03
MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou.

MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Responding to a statement of support from U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Friday (April 15) that it will continue to collaborate with the U.S. and other like-minded countries on maintaining stability in the Taiwan Strait.

MOFA’s statement comes after Sullivan appeared at a meeting of The Economic Club of Washington D.C. on Thursday (April 14) where he stressed Taiwan is in a different situation to Ukraine and it is U.S. policy to ensure that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan does not occur.

Sullivan said the Biden administration has expressed concerns about China "taking efforts to unilaterally change the status quo” and emphasized the U.S. relationship and security partnership with Taiwan is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act.

MOFA said Taiwan’s government has been consistent in defending Taiwan's freedom, democracy, and its people's security. In the face of increasing threats to international peace and stability brought about by China's authoritarian expansion, Taiwan continues to improve its self-defense capabilities.

The U.S. government has repeatedly emphasized its commitment to Taiwan and is taking practical steps to support Taiwan, added MOFA.

MOFA
Jake Sullivan
Taiwan-US relations
Taiwan freedom
Taiwan Strait

Updated : 2022-04-15 14:41 GMT+08:00

