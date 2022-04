A devotee of a statue of Jesus carrying a cross known as the Nazareno de San Pablo, wearing a crown of thorns and the color purple, prays inside the B... A devotee of a statue of Jesus carrying a cross known as the Nazareno de San Pablo, wearing a crown of thorns and the color purple, prays inside the Basilica of St. Teresa during Holy Week celebrations, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. After two years of COVID-19 restrictions the doors of the famous church opened its doors on Wednesday where the venerated statue resides. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)