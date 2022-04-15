Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Maple Leafs rout Capitals 7-3, close in on team victory mark

By Associated Press
2022/04/15 10:05
Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) and goaltender Jack Campbell (36) celebrate the team's 7-3 win over the Washington Capitals in an NHL ...
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) and goaltender Jack Campbell (36) celebrate the team's 7-3 win over the Washington Capitals in an ...
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thu...
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals with William Nylander (88) and Morgan Rielly (...
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) and Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) look back as the puck hits the side of the n...
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Thomothy Liljegren, right, is hit by Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77), who was called for high-sticking, ...
Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting, right, celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals with center Auston Matthews (34) during the ...

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) and goaltender Jack Campbell (36) celebrate the team's 7-3 win over the Washington Capitals in an NHL ...

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) and goaltender Jack Campbell (36) celebrate the team's 7-3 win over the Washington Capitals in an ...

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thu...

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals with William Nylander (88) and Morgan Rielly (...

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) and Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) look back as the puck hits the side of the n...

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Thomothy Liljegren, right, is hit by Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77), who was called for high-sticking, ...

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting, right, celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals with center Auston Matthews (34) during the ...

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander, Michael Bunting and Ilya Mikheyev each scored twice, Auston Matthews had two assists to reach 101 points and the Toronto Maple Leafs routed the Washington Capitals 7-3 on Thursday night.

Ilya Lyubushkin also scored and captain John Tavares had four assists to help the Maple Leafs improve to 48-20-6, a victory shy of the club record set in 2017-18.

Matthews — with 58 goals and 43 assists — became the third player in Toronto history with 100 or more points. Darryl Sittler had 117 in 1977-78, and Doug Gilmour had 127 in 1992-93 and 111 in 1993-94.

Nylander had his 29th and 30th goals. Mitch Marner also had an assist to hit the 60-assist mark for the second time in his career.

Jack Campbell made 22 saves for Toronto.

John Carlson, Tom Wilson and Nic Dowd scored for Washington. The Capitals had won four in a row.

UP NEXT

Capitals: At Montreal on Saturday night.

Maple Leafs: At Ottawa on Saturday night.

Updated : 2022-04-15 11:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
New Taipei to stop publishing footprints of COVID cases when daily national number hits 1,000
New Taipei to stop publishing footprints of COVID cases when daily national number hits 1,000
Q&A with MOFA on visitor visa for relatives of foreign residents in Taiwan
Q&A with MOFA on visitor visa for relatives of foreign residents in Taiwan
Doctor on Taiwan’s Lanyu finds bikini photos work better to convey safety tips to visitors
Doctor on Taiwan’s Lanyu finds bikini photos work better to convey safety tips to visitors
Sunday last day foreigners can get free shots at Taipei Main Station
Sunday last day foreigners can get free shots at Taipei Main Station
Taiwan reports class suspensions due to COVID at 311 schools
Taiwan reports class suspensions due to COVID at 311 schools