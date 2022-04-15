Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) carries the puck ahead of Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) during the second period of ... Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) carries the puck ahead of Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced.

Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay, made 27 saves.

The Lightning qualified for the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons. The two-time defending NHL champions are trying to become the first team to win the Stanley Cup three times in a row since the Islanders won four straight from 1980-83.

The Lightning tied the game with 12.3 seconds remaining in the third period when Kucherov’s wrist shot from the high slot sailed through traffic and past Stolarz to make it 3-all.

Cirelli won it when he was left alone to the left of Stolarz and shot the puck into a wide-open net.

The Ducks trailed 2-0 before scoring three unanswered goals in the second period, including two in a 22-second span. Henrique made it 2-1 at 3:42 and tied the game 2-all at 10:19, before Terry scored his team-leading 34th on a deflection at 10:41.

Anaheim captain Ryan Getzlaf, who announced he'll retire at the end of the season, assisted on both goals.

Anaheim went 1-1-2 on a four-game trip. The Ducks made their first visit to Amalie Arena since losing 6-2 on Nov. 23, 2019.

The Lightning dominated the first period and wasted little time jumping out to a 1-0 lead. Steven Stamkos got a stick on Dominik Simon’s attempted pass and deflected the puck to Colton, who was alone in front of the net and beat Stolarz with a quick backhander at 2:37 for his 17th of the season.

The lead went to 2-0 at 16:42, when Killorn was left alone in the slot to take Cirelli’s pass and zip a wrist shot past the glove of Stolarz for his 22nd of the season and first in eight games.

The Ducks, listless for most of the first period, got a spark when Henrique scored at 3:42 of the second to make it 2-1. Kevin Shattenkirk took a shot from the right point that Henrique deflected past Vasilevskiy.

UP NEXT

Anaheim: Host Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday in the first game of a two-game homestand.

Tampa Bay: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday in the second game of a five-game homestand.

