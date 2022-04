A man looks at his smartphone on a balcony in a residential community in Shanghai, China, Monday, April 11 2022. The U.S. has ordered all non-emergenc... A man looks at his smartphone on a balcony in a residential community in Shanghai, China, Monday, April 11 2022. The U.S. has ordered all non-emergency consular staff to leave Shanghai, which is under a tight lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge. Many residents in the city of 26 million have been confined to their homes for up to three weeks as China maintains its "zero-COVID" strategy of handling outbreaks with strict isolation and mass testing. (AP Photo)

Protesters react as police use water cannons to disperse them during a rally outside the parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, April 11, 2022. Tho... Protesters react as police use water cannons to disperse them during a rally outside the parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, April 11, 2022. Thousands of students marched in cities around Indonesia on Monday to protest against rumors that the government is considering postponing the 2024 presidential election to allow President Joko Widodo to remain in office beyond the two-term legal limit, calling it a threat to the country's democracy. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

Gulfam Raza sits sideways on his fast moving Royal Enfield motorcycle in an enclosure known as Maut ka Kuan, or the well of death, at a local fair in ... Gulfam Raza sits sideways on his fast moving Royal Enfield motorcycle in an enclosure known as Maut ka Kuan, or the well of death, at a local fair in Dharmsala, India, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Raza and others perform death defying stunts for very little money at traditional fairs all over the country. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

Supporters raise their smartphones during a campaign rally of presidential hopeful, former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the son of the lat... Supporters raise their smartphones during a campaign rally of presidential hopeful, former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the son of the late dictator in Quezon City, Philippines on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Campaigning in the Philippines' presidential election continues with a cast of candidates led by a late dictator's son and the pro-democracy current vice president, with all vowing to bail out a country driven deeper into poverty by the pandemic and plagued by gaping inequalities and decades-long insurgencies. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A woman wearing a face mask to help protect from the coronavirus is reflected in her wing mirror of her electric-powered scooter tied with a national ... A woman wearing a face mask to help protect from the coronavirus is reflected in her wing mirror of her electric-powered scooter tied with a national flag as she waits at an intersection during the morning rush hour, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters during a rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, April 11, 2022. Thousands of students marched in cities arou... Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters during a rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, April 11, 2022. Thousands of students marched in cities around Indonesia on Monday to protest against rumors that the government is considering postponing the 2024 presidential election to allow President Joko Widodo to remain in office beyond the two-term legal limit, calling it a threat to the country's democracy. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

Muslim men perform during the first Friday prayer of the fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, April 8, 2022. Mus... Muslim men perform during the first Friday prayer of the fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, April 8, 2022. Muslims around the world are observing Ramadan, the holiest month on the Islamic calendar, where they refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, and sex from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

Sri Lankan auto rickshaw drivers queue up to buy petrol near a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Sri Lanka's prime minist... Sri Lankan auto rickshaw drivers queue up to buy petrol near a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Sri Lanka's prime minister on Wednesday offered to meet with protesters occupying the entrance to the president's office, saying he would listen to their ideas to resolve the economic, social and political challenges facing the country. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

A couple wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus takes pictures under cherry blossoms in full bloom at a park in Seoul, South Korea... A couple wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus takes pictures under cherry blossoms in full bloom at a park in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Sri Lankan undergraduates scuffle with police during a protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation near parliament in Colombo, Sri La... Sri Lankan undergraduates scuffle with police during a protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation near parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, April 8, 2022. Sri Lankan business leaders on Friday called for an end to political instability amid public demands for the president to resign over alleged economic mismanagement, warning that failure to do so would lead to economic catastrophe. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

April 8-14, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

