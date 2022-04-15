Nedeljkovic shuts out former team, Red Wings top Hurricanes

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) gloves a shot while defenseman Gustav Lindstrom (28) guards Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis ... Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) gloves a shot while defenseman Gustav Lindstrom (28) guards Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) hits Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, second from right, during the first period of an NHL hocke... Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) hits Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, second from right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Carolina Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck (16) hits the ice as he works against Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) during the first peri... Carolina Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck (16) hits the ice as he works against Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Detroit Red Wings center Oskar Sundqvist (70) and defenseman Filip Hronek (17), right, try to score against Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce... Detroit Red Wings center Oskar Sundqvist (70) and defenseman Filip Hronek (17), right, try to score against Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) and goaltender Antti Raanta (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) tries to evadeCarolina Hurricanes defenseman Ethan Bear (25) as he handles the puck during the first p... Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) tries to evadeCarolina Hurricanes defenseman Ethan Bear (25) as he handles the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Detroit Red Wings left wing Jakub Vrana (15) and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL ho... Detroit Red Wings left wing Jakub Vrana (15) and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) stops a shot by Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) during the second period of an NHL ho... Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) stops a shot by Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 46 saves in a sharp performance against his former team, helping the Detroit Red Wings beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 on Thursday night.

Moritz Seider, Adam Erne and Filip Zadina scored for Detroit. The Red Wings were recently eliminated from the postseason chase for the sixth straight year, but managed to push past the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes despite being outplayed much of the way.

Nedeljkovic had a strong run for the Hurricanes last season but the team traded him to Detroit in July and opted to reshape their goaltender position by bringing in Antti Raanta and Frederik Andersen.

Nedeljkovic had his third shutout of the season.

Carolina finished with a 46-22 edge in shots on goal, including a long stretch of the second period played in the Detroit end of the ice. But Nedeljkovic tood up against every swarming push or breakaway by Carolina, keeping the game scoreless until a trailing Seider took a feed from Dylan Larkin and beat Raanta at 19:47 of the second period.

Erne pushed the lead to 2-0 when he got a step inside of Tony DeAngelo to a loose rebound and extended his stick to push the puck around Raanta at 3:01 of the third. Zadina's all but sealed the game at 13:33, marking a missed opportunity for a Carolina team that entered leading the idle New York Rangers by two points for the division lead.

Raanta finished with 19 saves for Carolina.

BETTER SHOWING

This marked the third time Nedeljkovic had faced the Hurricanes for the Red Wings. He lost the first in December but earned an overtime win in March.

The 26-year-old netminder — who won 15 games with a 1.90 goals-against average and .932 save percentage for Carolina last year — had surrendered seven goals on 62 shots in the two meetings this year.

KOTKANIEMI'S RETURN

Carolina center Jesperi Kotkaniemi returned after missing eight games with a lower-body injury. He was injured March 28 on a penalized hit by Washington's Lars Eller with 1.8 seconds left in the Capitals' 6-1 victory.

Kotkaniemi saw 15:20 of ice time.

REPAIR WORK

The game paused for several minutes during one second-period stoppage early in the period for arena staff to work on improving the ice surface along the boards near the right faceoff circle.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Hurricanes: At Colorado on Saturday night.

