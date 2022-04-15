Alexa
Taipei American School moving online amid COVID surge

Taipei American School could neither confirm nor deny student had contracted COVID

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/15 11:28
Notice seen on Taipei American School homepage on April 15. (Tapiei American School screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei American School (TAS) on Thursday (April 14) announced that some of its face-to-face classes have been suspended and shifted to online learning amid a surge of COVID cases in the country.

The school posted an announcement on its website saying that upper school classes would be moved online starting Friday (April 15). However, lower and middle school classes would continue on the campus as scheduled.

The school announced that its campus is only open to students, employees, and school contractors, while parents and guests will not be allowed entry "until further notice." It added that campus access is also denied to people undergoing "enhanced self-monitoring."

TAS added the Taipei Department of Education is "committed to keeping all schools open" and the school would continue to follow the department's health and safety precautions. Among reminders that it included in the message, TAS stressed that everyone on campus must wear masks at all times.

Also on Thursday evening, Reddit user "Claimui" uploaded a post to the Taiwan subreddit claiming the suspension of classes was implemented after a student tested positive for COVID. However, when Taiwan News contacted a representative of TAS, they stated that they could neither confirm nor deny the claim.
