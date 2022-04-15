Alexa
Early morning earthquakes jolt eastern Taiwan

Magnitude 4.8, 4, 3.4 earthquakes occur in Hualien, Yilan counties

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/15 09:24
(Central Weather Bureau screenshot)

(Central Weather Bureau screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three earthquakes struck Taiwan’s eastern counties this morning (April 15), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The first two in Hualien at 3:06 a.m. and 3:09 a.m. had magnitudes of 4.8 and 4, while the third struck Yilan at 4:08 a.m. with a magnitude of 3.4.

The epicenters of the temblors in Hualien were 31.4 and 31.6 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall at focal depths of 5.2 and 5 km. The epicenter of the temblor in Yilan was 33.8 km south-southeast of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 14.3 km.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The 3:06 a.m. earthquake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hualien County and as a 2 in Nantou County and Taitung County. An intensity level of 1 was reported in Taichung City, Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Changhua, Chiayi City, Miaoli County, and Tainan City.

The 3:09 a.m. earthquake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hualien County and as a 1 in Nantou County. Intensity levels of 2 were reported in Yilan County and Hualien County from the 4:08 a.m. temblor in Yilan.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
