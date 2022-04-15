Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pilots' union sues American Airlines over training dispute

By Associated Press
2022/04/15 07:34
Pilots' union sues American Airlines over training dispute

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines and its pilots' union are fighting over the airline's plan to change the way it picks pilots who help conduct a key part of training.

Pilots usually train in pairs. In a lawsuit filed Thursday in federal district court, the Allied Pilots Association challenges American's solution for handling situations in which one of the pilots going through training in a flight simulator is absent.

The union says that in such cases, the empty seat is currently filled by a “check” pilot who is specially trained to evaluate fellow pilots. American wants to use regular co-pilots to volunteer as substitutes.

In either case, another check pilot will grade the performance of pilots going through training, but the union says the presence of a less-experienced substitute “seat filler” could distort the results of evaluations that are critical to careers.

The union accuses American of proposing the change because it doesn't have enough check pilots to hire and train new pilots — a contention that the airline disputes.

American says the change will increase the airline's training capacity and give regular pilots a chance to help by serving as substitutes in the simulator sessions. It says the volunteers are highly qualified pilots.

The union, which is currently in contract negotiations with American, contends that American is violating federal labor law by making a unilateral change in its training program. American says its contract with the union allows the change.

Updated : 2022-04-15 09:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
New Taipei to stop publishing footprints of COVID cases when daily national number hits 1,000
New Taipei to stop publishing footprints of COVID cases when daily national number hits 1,000
Q&A with MOFA on visitor visa for relatives of foreign residents in Taiwan
Q&A with MOFA on visitor visa for relatives of foreign residents in Taiwan
Doctor on Taiwan’s Lanyu finds bikini photos work better to convey safety tips to visitors
Doctor on Taiwan’s Lanyu finds bikini photos work better to convey safety tips to visitors
Sunday last day foreigners can get free shots at Taipei Main Station
Sunday last day foreigners can get free shots at Taipei Main Station
Taiwan reports class suspensions due to COVID at 311 schools
Taiwan reports class suspensions due to COVID at 311 schools