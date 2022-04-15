Alexa
Lions sign former Ravens safety DeShon Elliott

By Associated Press
2022/04/15 04:55
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed safety DeShon Elliott to a one-year contract.

Detroit announced the move Thursday, potentially adding a starter in the secondary.

The Lions are hoping Elliott's injuries are behind him. He missed 10 games last season with a torn biceps/pectoral injury, his entire rookie year in 2018 with the Baltimore Ravens with a fractured forearm, and was placed on injured reserve in 2019 with a knee injury.

Elliott started in all 16 games during the 2020 season and all six he played in last year. He has 106 career tackles, including 3 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. Baltimore drafted the former Texas standout in the sixth round four years ago.

