Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/15 04:28
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Thursday as investors gave mixed reviews to earnings from four of the nation’s largest banks.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose as inflation worries continue to overhang the markets. Investors again turned their attention to the drama surrounding Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter. Musk offered to buy the social media company two weeks after revealing he’d accumulated a 9% stake.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 54 points, or 1.2%, to 4,392.59.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 113.36 points, or 0.3%, to 34,451.23.

The Nasdaq fell 292.51 points, or 2.1%, to 13,351.08.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 20.12 points, or 1%, to 2,004.98.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 95.69 points, or 2.1%.

The Dow is down 269.89 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 359.92 points, or 2.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 10.42 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 373.59 points, or 7.8%.

The Dow is down 1,887.07 points, or 5.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,293.89 points, or 14.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 240.33 points, or 10.7%.

Updated : 2022-04-15 06:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
New Taipei to stop publishing footprints of COVID cases when daily national number hits 1,000
New Taipei to stop publishing footprints of COVID cases when daily national number hits 1,000
Q&A with MOFA on visitor visa for relatives of foreign residents in Taiwan
Q&A with MOFA on visitor visa for relatives of foreign residents in Taiwan
Doctor on Taiwan’s Lanyu finds bikini photos work better to convey safety tips to visitors
Doctor on Taiwan’s Lanyu finds bikini photos work better to convey safety tips to visitors
Sunday last day foreigners can get free shots at Taipei Main Station
Sunday last day foreigners can get free shots at Taipei Main Station
Taiwan reports class suspensions due to COVID at 311 schools
Taiwan reports class suspensions due to COVID at 311 schools