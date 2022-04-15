Alexa
US Bancorp, Morgan Stanley rise; Tesla, Wells Fargo fall

By Associated Press
2022/04/15 04:16
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Twitter Inc., down 77 cents to $45.08.

Elon Musk offered to buy the social media company for $43 billion.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., down $2.18 to $534.82.

The insurer reported solid first-quarter earnings, though its latest profit forecast was still mostly below Wall Street expectations.

Rite Aid Corp., down 27 cents to $7.22.

The drugstore chain's fiscal fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.

U.S. Bancorp, up $2.10 to $52.71.

The bank's first-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts

Morgan Stanley, up 63 cents to $84.76.

The investment bank's first-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., down $5.57 to $19.95.

U.S. regulators will rescind a special designation of a blood disorder treatment being developed by biopharmaceutical company.

Wells Fargo, down $2.19 to $46.35.

Investors were disappointed by the bank's first-quarter financial results.

Tesla Inc., down $37.37 to $985.

Tesla is recalling nearly 595,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of a feature that violates federal safety standards.

Updated : 2022-04-15 06:08 GMT+08:00

