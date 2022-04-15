Alexa
Major League Baseball Leaders

By Associated Press
2022/04/15 03:52
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Choi, Tampa Bay, .563; Kwan, Cleveland, .526; O.Miller, Cleveland, .524; Ramírez, Cleveland, .480; Meadows, Detroit, .471; J.Crawford, Seattle, .421; Benintendi, Kansas City, .412; Santander, Baltimore, .400; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .391; Franco, Tampa Bay, .379.

RUNS_Straw, Cleveland, 9; O.Miller, Cleveland, 8; Andrus, Oakland, 7; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; J.Abreu, Chicago, 6; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 6; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 6; Pinder, Oakland, 6; Robert, Chicago, 6; 9 tied at 5.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Mercado, Cleveland, 9; Brown, Oakland, 8; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 8; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 7; Rizzo, New York, 7; Bregman, Houston, 7; Vaughn, Chicago, 6; Choi, Tampa Bay, 6; O.Miller, Cleveland, 6; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 6; Mullins, Baltimore, 6.

HITS_Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Franco, Tampa Bay, 11; O.Miller, Cleveland, 11; Kwan, Cleveland, 10; Rosario, Cleveland, 10; Springer, Toronto, 10; Choi, Tampa Bay, 9; Devers, Boston, 9; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 9; Straw, Cleveland, 9.

DOUBLES_O.Miller, Cleveland, 5; Andrus, Oakland, 4; Anderson, Chicago, 3; Devers, Boston, 3; Franco, Tampa Bay, 3; K.Hernández, Boston, 3; Mancini, Baltimore, 3; Martinez, Boston, 3; S.Murphy, Oakland, 3; Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; Springer, Toronto, 3.

TRIPLES_Fletcher, Los Angeles, 1; Franco, Tampa Bay, 1; Giménez, Cleveland, 1; Harrison, Chicago, 1; Kwan, Cleveland, 1; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 1; Mayfield, Los Angeles, 1; Meadows, Detroit, 1; Mercado, Cleveland, 1; S.Murphy, Oakland, 1; Ramírez, Cleveland, 1; V.Reyes, Detroit, 1; Rosario, Cleveland, 1.

HOME RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 4; Rizzo, New York, 3; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 3; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Mercado, Cleveland, 3; Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; 14 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES_Robert, Chicago, 4; Straw, Cleveland, 4; Altuve, Houston, 2; Mateo, Baltimore, 2; Merrifield, Kansas City, 2; 17 tied at 1.

PITCHING_Cimber, Toronto, 2-0; 22 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Keller, Kansas City, 0.00; Manoah, Toronto, 0.00; F.Valdez, Houston, 0.93; Whitlock, Boston, 1.42; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 1.50; Manning, Detroit, 1.50; Greinke, Kansas City, 1.59; Cease, Chicago, 1.80; McKenzie, Cleveland, 2.57; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.70.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 15; Eovaldi, Boston, 13; Montas, Oakland, 12; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 11; Bieber, Cleveland, 9; Cole, New York, 9; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9; Ray, Seattle, 9; F.Valdez, Houston, 9; Acevedo, Oakland, 8; Cease, Chicago, 8; Javier, Houston, 8.

Updated : 2022-04-15 05:34 GMT+08:00

