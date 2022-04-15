Gujarat beats Rajasthan to claim fourth win in IPL

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Captain Hardik Pandya and fast bowler Lockie Ferguson powered Gujarat Titans to a 37-run win over Rajasthan Royals in a battle of early table-toppers in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

Pandya led Gujarat to an imposing total of 192-4 with an unbeaten 87 off 52 balls after Rajasthan's Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field first.

Ferguson used his change of pace to claim 3-23 that included the key wicket of Jos Buttler (54) on the last ball of batting powerplay as Rajasthan was restricted to 155-9.

Gujarat sits alone atop the standings after its fourth win in five games. Rajasthan slipped to third on net run-rate.

“Captaincy is fun and it allows me to take responsibility and be the flag-bearer,” Pandya said as he has pushed himself up in the order and batted at No. 4. “I am not used to batting this long, (but) it gives me a lot of time. I can calculate and take risk. The last game it did not come off but today I made sure I did.”

Buttler’s 23-ball half-century included eight fours and three sixes inside the first six overs but Ferguson’s twin strike derailed Rajasthan’s chase.

David Miller plucked a brilliant two-handed catch in the covers to dismiss Ravichandran Ashwin off Ferguson’s first ball and Buttler was undone by a superb leg-cutter by the New Zealand fast bowler which hit the base of the Buttler’s off stump.

Pandya then had Samson (11) run out off a brilliant direct throw from the mid-off at the non-striker’s end and Yash Dayal found the edge of Rassie van der Dussen's (6) bat in his return spell as Rajasthan slipped to 90-5 in the 11th over.

Dayal, hit hard in his first two overs by Buttler, also took the wicket of Yuzvendra Chahal to end up with 3-40 as Gujarat came back strongly after Ferguson chipped in with the wicket of Buttler.

Earlier, Pandya held Gujarat’s innings together after arriving at the crease in the third over with his team struggling at 15-2. Matthew Wade was run out in the second over and Vijay Shankar was caught behind off Kuldeep Sen.

Pandya added 86 runs in a partnership with Abhinav Manohar, who made 43 off 28 balls before top-edging a pull against Chahal’s (1-32) leg-spin in the 16th over.

But Miller’s rapid 31 off just 14 balls saw Gujarat add 53 runs in the death overs as the South African left-hander hit Sen (1-51) for three fours and six in the penultimate over.

Pandya missed out on his personal best IPL score by four runs but provided a perfect finish when he hit fast bowler Prasidh Krishna for a six and an edged boundary off the last ball of the innings.

“I would like to give credit to their batsmen. Hardik played well and Miller finished off well,” Samson said. “If we would have had wickets in hand, this was chasable. We were there for the run-rate and it was a matter of a few wickets. We had the power and potential.”

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports