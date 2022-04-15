Alexa
Wolves' Beverley fined again; $30K for interview profanity

By Associated Press
2022/04/15 00:58
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley was fined $30,000 by the NBA on Thursday for what the league declared “inappropriate statements,” including the “egregious use of profanity” in a media interview and social media post following the team's play-in game victory.

Beverley was especially emotional after the Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-104 on Tuesday. He played the last four seasons for the Clippers and confidently predicted upon arrival in Minnesota that the Timberwolves would make the playoffs.

Beverley was just fined $25,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for improper conduct toward a game official. He was ejected from Minnesota's final regular-season game on Sunday for receiving two technical fouls, which were levied against him for complaining about calls and non-calls.

The Timberwolves earned the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and play at Memphis on Saturday in Game 1 of their first-round series.

