Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marry in Mumbai

By ASHOK SHARMA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/14 23:42
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, right and Alia Bhatt pose for photographs after their wedding outside their residence in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Apri...
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, left, pose for photographs after their wedding outside their residence in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Apri...
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, right and Alia Bhatt pose for photographs after their wedding outside their residence in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Apri...
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, behind and Alia Bhatt pose for photographs after their wedding outside their residence in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Apr...
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, lifts Alia Bhatt as the couple pose for photographs after their wedding outside their residence in Mumbai, India, Thurs...
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, right and Alia Bhatt pose for photographs after their wedding outside their residence in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Apri...
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, right and Alia Bhatt pose for photographs after their wedding outside their residence in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Apri...

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, right and Alia Bhatt pose for photographs after their wedding outside their residence in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Apri...

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, left, pose for photographs after their wedding outside their residence in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Apri...

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, right and Alia Bhatt pose for photographs after their wedding outside their residence in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Apri...

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, behind and Alia Bhatt pose for photographs after their wedding outside their residence in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Apr...

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, lifts Alia Bhatt as the couple pose for photographs after their wedding outside their residence in Mumbai, India, Thurs...

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, right and Alia Bhatt pose for photographs after their wedding outside their residence in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Apri...

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, right and Alia Bhatt pose for photographs after their wedding outside their residence in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Apri...

NEW DELHI (AP) — Popular Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were married Thursday in a private ceremony at their Mumbai residence.

The couple wore ivory outfits as they came out and waved to photographers from their apartment building. Kapoor picked Bhatt up and walked back into the apartment with her in his arms.

The wedding ceremony was attended by close relatives, Bollywood stars and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and his wife.

Kapoor, 39, belongs to Bollywood’s popular Kapoor clan which has dominated the Hindi film industry since the 1940s. His parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, were prominent Bollywood stars in the 1970-80s.

He is the grandson of veteran actor-director Raj Kapoor, who was rated as Bollywood’s best showman. Raj Kapoor’s father, Prithviraj Kapoor, was an actor who ran a theater company and acted in Hindi classics in the 1940s.

Bhatt, 29, also belongs to a Bollywood family. Her father, Mahesh Bhatt, is a well-known filmmaker, and her mother, Soni Razdan, is a former actress. Bhatt made her debut in Karan Johar’s teen drama “Student of the Year” in 2012. She won an award for playing a kidnapping victim in the road drama ”Highway” in 2014.

Ranbir Kapoor began his film career by assisting producer-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the film “Black” in 2005. He made his acting debut in Bhansali’s ”Saawariya” in 2007.

Updated : 2022-04-15 00:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
New Taipei to stop publishing footprints of COVID cases when daily national number hits 1,000
New Taipei to stop publishing footprints of COVID cases when daily national number hits 1,000
Q&A with MOFA on visitor visa for relatives of foreign residents in Taiwan
Q&A with MOFA on visitor visa for relatives of foreign residents in Taiwan
Doctor on Taiwan’s Lanyu finds bikini photos work better to convey safety tips to visitors
Doctor on Taiwan’s Lanyu finds bikini photos work better to convey safety tips to visitors
Sunday last day foreigners can get free shots at Taipei Main Station
Sunday last day foreigners can get free shots at Taipei Main Station
Taiwan reports class suspensions due to COVID at 311 schools
Taiwan reports class suspensions due to COVID at 311 schools