American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|Toronto
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|Boston
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|New York
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Baltimore
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|4
|1
|.800
|_
|Cleveland
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Kansas City
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Detroit
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Minnesota
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|Los Angeles
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Oakland
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Seattle
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Texas
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
___
Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 0
Boston 9, Detroit 7
Arizona 3, Houston 2, 10 innings
Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 4
Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Jefferies 1-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-1), 9:42 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.