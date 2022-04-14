Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/14 22:09
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 68 40 23 5 0 85 228 190
Springfield 68 37 23 6 2 82 209 211
Providence 63 33 20 4 6 76 185 167
Hershey 70 33 28 5 4 75 193 192
WB/Scranton 68 31 29 4 4 70 188 201
Bridgeport 68 29 28 7 4 69 200 214
Hartford 67 30 29 6 2 68 193 212
Lehigh Valley 68 27 30 7 4 65 179 214
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 65 39 18 7 1 86 225 182
Laval 64 35 23 4 2 76 219 205
Syracuse 68 35 24 7 2 79 213 212
Toronto 64 34 26 3 1 72 215 214
Rochester 69 34 26 6 3 77 236 255
Belleville 65 34 27 4 0 72 195 200
Cleveland 68 24 31 8 5 61 184 237
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 68 44 14 5 5 98 228 171
Manitoba 65 37 21 5 2 81 200 185
Milwaukee 71 37 26 4 4 82 216 210
Rockford 63 33 25 4 1 71 191 194
Texas 66 28 26 6 6 68 201 216
Iowa 65 29 27 5 4 67 184 188
Grand Rapids 69 30 31 6 2 68 187 213
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 61 43 12 4 2 92 227 163
Ontario 62 38 15 5 4 85 241 199
Colorado 63 36 20 4 3 79 221 188
Bakersfield 62 33 19 5 5 76 206 182
Abbotsford 61 34 21 5 1 74 208 173
Henderson 62 29 28 4 1 63 183 192
San Diego 60 27 29 3 1 58 181 193
Tucson 61 20 35 5 1 46 161 244
San Jose 64 20 39 3 2 45 192 272

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville 1, Hartford 0

Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 2

Charlotte 4, WB/Scranton 1

Lehigh Valley 2, Hershey 1

Rochester 4, Laval 3

Syracuse 4, Springfield 2

Milwaukee 2, Iowa 1

Texas 3, Chicago 2

Bakersfield 6, San Jose 3

Ontario 5, San Diego 1

Stockton 4, Henderson 3

Thursday's Games

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Hartford at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Henderson, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Updated : 2022-04-14 23:31 GMT+08:00

