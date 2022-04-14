Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/14 22:00
NBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
y-Boston 51 31 .622
x-Philadelphia 51 31 .622
x-Toronto 48 34 .585 3
x-Brooklyn 44 38 .537 7
New York 37 45 .451 14
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
z-Miami 53 29 .646
Atlanta 43 39 .524 10
Charlotte 43 39 .524 10
Washington 35 47 .427 18
Orlando 22 60 .268 31
Central Division
W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 51 31 .622
x-Chicago 46 36 .561 5
Cleveland 44 38 .537 7
Indiana 25 57 .305 26
Detroit 23 59 .280 28
WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 56 26 .683
x-Dallas 52 30 .634 4
New Orleans 36 46 .439 20
San Antonio 34 48 .415 22
Houston 20 62 .244 36
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Utah 49 33 .598
x-Denver 48 34 .585 1
x-Minnesota 46 36 .561 3
Portland 27 55 .329 22
Oklahoma City 24 58 .293 25
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 64 18 .780
x-Golden State 53 29 .646 11
L.A. Clippers 42 40 .512 22
L.A. Lakers 33 49 .402 31
Sacramento 30 52 .366 34

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 132, Charlotte 103 (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

New Orleans 113, San Antonio 103 (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Saturday's Games

Utah at Dallas, 1 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Minnesota at Memphis, 3:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Sunday's Games

Brooklyn at Boston, 3:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Updated : 2022-04-14 23:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan's daily cases to hit 1,000 per day by end of April: Chen
Taiwan's daily cases to hit 1,000 per day by end of April: Chen