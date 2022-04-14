Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/04/14 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, April 14, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;SSW;14;84%;87%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very hot;42;26;Sunny and hot;39;26;NNE;14;33%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;20;7;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;NW;5;26%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Clearing;15;12;A little a.m. rain;16;13;SW;21;67%;66%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Nice with some sun;17;6;Periods of sun;15;6;NE;11;70%;1%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;6;0;Partly sunny;6;0;SE;9;56%;3%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Windy this morning;24;15;Mostly cloudy;20;15;WNW;13;46%;42%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and pleasant;22;2;Sunny and very warm;23;7;SE;15;48%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and cooler;23;12;Sunny and nice;23;12;SSE;14;56%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;20;9;Partial sunshine;21;11;NNE;12;44%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;17;11;Plenty of sunshine;20;12;SSE;9;56%;25%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy this morning;29;16;Breezy with hazy sun;30;14;WNW;22;12%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;23;A t-storm in spots;34;24;SSW;9;69%;47%;8

Bangalore, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;22;Periods of sun;29;21;WSW;9;70%;33%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing and warm;39;28;Mostly sunny, warm;37;28;S;11;47%;4%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy and milder;20;12;Clouds and sun;20;13;WNW;10;60%;14%;5

Beijing, China;Partial sunshine;21;8;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;SSW;11;15%;44%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;21;5;Periods of sun;23;11;NW;6;47%;25%;5

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;17;6;Cooler with a shower;10;1;NNE;14;83%;55%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;21;11;A little p.m. rain;20;10;SE;9;61%;66%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;28;18;Couple of t-storms;26;18;WSW;7;80%;93%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy in the p.m.;21;8;A couple of showers;18;8;NNW;14;59%;98%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Inc. clouds;19;7;Partly sunny;18;7;ENE;7;69%;14%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;20;4;Partly sunny;22;7;SW;10;54%;1%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, nice;20;3;Showers around;19;6;WNW;8;57%;95%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;Partly sunny;20;11;ENE;10;72%;3%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Breezy in the p.m.;29;17;A little a.m. rain;27;19;NNE;8;50%;72%;5

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;14;10;Mostly sunny, warmer;18;7;NNE;21;48%;3%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Lots of sun, breezy;25;14;Nice with some sun;26;15;NE;21;33%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Low clouds;18;14;Increasingly windy;18;14;SE;39;50%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a shower;30;20;A t-storm around;31;19;SE;3;58%;77%;8

Chennai, India;Humid;36;29;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;29;S;15;73%;12%;6

Chicago, United States;Windy and cooler;10;6;A shower or two;13;3;NW;24;37%;82%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A morning t-storm;33;26;Partly sunny;32;27;SSW;12;70%;57%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;14;5;Periods of sun;10;0;WNW;12;73%;6%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine, pleasant;25;19;Sunny and pleasant;24;19;NNW;20;79%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;26;15;Sun and clouds;29;22;S;19;50%;8%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;28;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;S;15;83%;94%;2

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;38;26;Hazy and hot;40;25;NE;7;21%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Warmer;15;3;Partly sunny;19;1;ENE;15;30%;28%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;39;27;A t-storm or two;40;27;S;21;57%;89%;11

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;SSE;8;75%;75%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;15;8;A shower or two;15;7;S;16;83%;83%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;27;14;Sunny and very warm;29;14;NNE;11;27%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;21;14;Partly sunny;20;15;ENE;10;72%;1%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;31;24;A shower in the a.m.;28;23;ESE;15;82%;99%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;A thunderstorm;27;17;A t-storm in spots;26;18;ENE;11;65%;55%;8

Havana, Cuba;A shower in the p.m.;31;23;An afternoon shower;30;23;ENE;15;67%;48%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;4;0;Breezy and chilly;6;-1;N;23;73%;4%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;35;27;A thunderstorm;34;26;ESE;10;64%;91%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;30;20;Sunny and beautiful;27;21;E;18;66%;21%;11

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;29;22;Breezy;29;22;ENE;26;54%;44%;9

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;38;26;Clouds and sun;38;26;S;9;35%;26%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very warm;34;19;Sunny and very warm;33;20;NNE;13;31%;0%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine;15;4;Sunny and nice;18;4;ENE;11;70%;2%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;33;25;A shower;33;25;ENE;10;67%;89%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;32;26;Brilliant sunshine;33;26;N;16;52%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;22;9;Sunny and nice;24;12;S;10;50%;18%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;20;10;Sunny and beautiful;22;10;N;11;22%;0%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;36;26;Warm, turning breezy;37;26;W;21;43%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A morning shower;30;17;A t-storm around;30;16;ESE;11;41%;40%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;40;27;Hazy sun;40;27;NNW;18;11%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Warmer;13;2;Clouds and sunshine;18;9;WNW;12;54%;63%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;30;24;Increasingly windy;30;24;NE;26;58%;66%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;SW;8;71%;85%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;37;28;Partly sunny, warm;38;28;SSW;15;48%;3%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;A thunderstorm;33;26;NNE;8;72%;85%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;15;1;Sunny and mild;15;1;N;14;45%;2%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;33;26;A passing shower;32;26;SSW;10;70%;85%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;20;16;More clouds than sun;20;16;SSE;14;79%;12%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;21;11;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;NNW;10;73%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;19;9;Clouds and sun, mild;20;9;E;6;66%;7%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;22;11;Fog, then sun;22;12;S;11;54%;5%;8

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;29;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;SSE;10;78%;60%;4

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;20;9;Partly sunny, warm;23;10;WNW;7;53%;2%;8

Male, Maldives;A stray thunderstorm;32;29;A t-storm or two;33;28;WSW;15;64%;89%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;28;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;ENE;5;82%;82%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;33;26;Clouds and sun;33;26;SE;11;59%;77%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;24;16;Mostly cloudy;25;15;SSW;14;56%;29%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with some sun;26;16;A t-storm around;26;13;S;9;37%;42%;13

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;E;13;76%;66%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Turning cloudy;14;6;Periods of rain;12;2;NW;11;76%;99%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;34;27;Becoming cloudy;34;26;SE;15;62%;8%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;20;11;Clouds and sun;20;11;ENE;10;49%;3%;3

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;14;4;Partial sunshine;14;3;SW;14;43%;74%;6

Moscow, Russia;Sunny, not as cool;12;2;Cloudy;13;7;SSW;8;57%;88%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;32;27;Hazy sunshine;32;27;W;14;68%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;28;17;A stray t-shower;27;16;NNE;16;56%;57%;13

New York, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;28;11;Mostly sunny, cooler;20;11;SSW;14;27%;12%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;21;8;Sunny and delightful;24;10;W;14;34%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and mild;14;0;Lots of sun, mild;15;4;S;10;52%;0%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;26;14;Cooler, morning rain;16;11;NNW;14;71%;74%;2

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;8;2;Not as cool;13;0;NE;6;48%;2%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A couple of showers;16;2;Windy with a shower;13;1;WSW;30;50%;83%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm around;31;26;E;14;69%;66%;9

Panama City, Panama;A thundershower;31;25;A thunderstorm;32;25;NNW;11;78%;90%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;30;23;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;ENE;13;77%;73%;12

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, nice;21;9;Partly sunny, nice;21;9;NE;9;67%;6%;5

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;Sunny and nice;27;16;S;14;59%;2%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;27;S;11;63%;89%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNE;16;75%;65%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Some sun, a shower;33;20;Spotty showers;32;20;ENE;12;56%;91%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers around;20;10;A couple of showers;16;4;N;15;60%;98%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Inc. clouds;17;3;Plenty of sunshine;20;2;NNE;13;39%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;20;11;Cloudy, p.m. showers;21;12;WSW;13;63%;78%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;21;10;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;ENE;12;69%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;31;24;Lots of sun, nice;31;25;NE;11;66%;81%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain;9;6;Rain;9;7;SE;32;87%;99%;1

Riga, Latvia;Occasional rain;13;5;A couple of showers;7;1;N;19;75%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;28;22;Not as warm;24;20;W;17;59%;68%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy, hot;38;26;Cloudy and hot;36;23;NNE;15;15%;70%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;22;7;Some sun, pleasant;23;8;NNW;7;64%;2%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little p.m. rain;7;3;Rain and drizzle;6;1;NNE;15;85%;89%;1

San Francisco, United States;Rain and drizzle;14;7;Mostly cloudy;15;11;SSW;15;73%;97%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-shower, humid;27;20;A thunderstorm;27;19;ENE;16;70%;86%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;28;23;A shower or two;28;23;ESE;23;73%;89%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;25;19;A thundershower;25;18;NW;10;83%;91%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;27;13;Mostly sunny;28;12;NNE;9;18%;26%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny, not as warm;23;7;Partly sunny;20;6;SW;8;60%;4%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;30;21;A shower or two;30;21;N;9;76%;94%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;21;9;Lots of sun, warmer;25;9;NNW;8;65%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Clouds, a shower;10;3;A little a.m. rain;11;3;NNE;11;60%;74%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;15;7;Mostly sunny, milder;19;5;N;9;42%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;16;12;Cloudy;18;12;N;18;57%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Very warm;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;WSW;11;74%;60%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and pleasant;19;3;Partly sunny;22;7;SSE;6;45%;1%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in the p.m.;29;24;Partly sunny;29;24;E;20;60%;85%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of showers;6;-1;Partly sunny;9;-4;NNE;18;60%;1%;4

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;23;15;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;NW;13;67%;4%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;24;19;A couple of showers;22;19;NE;12;78%;99%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Periods of rain;6;1;Mostly cloudy;6;1;N;16;80%;5%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and warm;27;15;Sunny and very warm;30;16;ENE;10;32%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Winds subsiding;15;4;Increasingly windy;16;4;NNW;29;44%;8%;7

Tehran, Iran;Turning cloudy, warm;29;19;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;SW;14;20%;25%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;NNE;14;58%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and nice;24;9;Partly sunny, nice;26;11;NE;8;49%;1%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Rain tapering off;14;9;A little a.m. rain;14;9;NE;17;86%;81%;2

Toronto, Canada;Windy;12;5;Windy;10;2;NW;37;61%;30%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Increasingly windy;28;17;Hazy sunshine;23;16;E;21;61%;5%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Cloudy and breezy;20;15;Downpours;21;13;NNE;20;67%;95%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Chilly with some sun;5;-12;Sunshine;8;-9;W;13;41%;2%;6

Vancouver, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;11;2;Showers around;11;2;NE;8;57%;91%;4

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warm;22;13;A couple of showers;18;9;NW;12;62%;97%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;37;26;Sunshine, very hot;39;27;SE;9;42%;14%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers around;18;5;Periods of rain;13;1;N;11;78%;99%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Inc. clouds;20;9;Showers;15;3;N;14;71%;98%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;15;10;Partly sunny;18;14;N;13;71%;2%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;38;27;Lots of sun, warm;38;26;W;11;43%;7%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny, but cool;10;-1;Sunny;14;3;NE;6;38%;8%;8

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-04-14 21:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan's daily cases to hit 1,000 per day by end of April: Chen
Taiwan's daily cases to hit 1,000 per day by end of April: Chen