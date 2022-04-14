Alexa
Delegation consisting of six members of US Congress arrive in Taiwan Thursday evening

They will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen to discuss topics of U.S.-Taiwan cooperation, the threat posed by China, and regional security

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/14 21:13
(MOFA photo)

(MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation consisting of six members of U.S. Congress led by Senator Robert Menendez, D-NJ, who serves as Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, arrived at Songshan Airport at 7:40 p.m. on Thursday (April 14). They were greeted by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) at the airport.

The delegation will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to exchange ideas on topics of U.S.-Taiwan cooperation, the threat posed by China, and regional security, CNA reported.

The delegation also includes Lindsey Graham, R-SC; Richard Burr,R-NC; Robert Portman,R-OH; Ben Sasse,R-NE; and Ronny Jackson,R-TX.

In addition to meeting with Tsai and attending a banqet hosted by Wu, the delegation will stay in Taiwan on Thursday and Friday, during which time they will also meet with Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) and other government officials to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations and other important topics.
(Taiwan Presidential Office photo)
Tsai Ing-wen
Robert Menendez
Joseph Wu
Songshan Airport

