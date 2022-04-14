Four Taiwanese men busted for growing marijuana at rented houses

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Taiwanese men were busted by authorities for growing marijuana plants at rented houses in southern Taiwan’s Yunlin County on Wednesday (April 13).

Yunlin District Prosecutors Office Head Prosecutor Wu Wen-cheng (吳文城) told media outlets that a 26-year-old man surnamed Huang and three culprits had purchased marijuana seeds online and grew them into plants at rented houses in the county’s Huwei and Dapi townships, CNA reported.

Wu added that a prosecutor had directed police to form a task force to keep track of what the group was doing and secretly collect evidence against them.

The task force found that Huang and the other three accomplices prepared the houses into environments suitable for growing weed, per CNA. They bought potting soil and irrigation equipment, built trellises, and applied fertilizer regularly. When the plants were ready, they dried the leaves and made them into marijuana products for sale.

They also raised pit bulls to stop strangers from coming near the premises, according to the CNA report.

The task force searched the rented houses on Wednesday and arrested Huang and the other three culprits. They also seized a total of 467 marijuana plants, a batch of marijuana products, and equipment for growing the plants and manufacturing them into products, per CNA.

According to the task force, the group had grown the plants for about three to four months, and it was about time for harvest.

The group was suspected of committing the felony of violating the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act and was detained. If convicted, they could each face a minimum of five years in jail and a fine of NT$5 million.



(Yunlin District Persecutors Office photo)