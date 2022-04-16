Could Chinese confidence in CCP collapse?

A volunteer uses a megaphone to talk to residents at an apartment building in Shanghai. A volunteer uses a megaphone to talk to residents at an apartment building in Shanghai. (AP photo)

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — Predicting the fall of China’s Xi Jinping (習近平), or even more dramatically, the entire Chinese Communist Party (CCP), has been ongoing since the early years of the party and in Xi’s case, not long after his taking the reins of power. Certainly, right now, their grip on power looks fairly solid.

When I lived in China in the early 2000s the people I knew and met were mostly optimistic about their own future, and China’s. Things were moving in a positive direction: The country was opening up, communications and media were slowly liberalizing, the party was interfering in their lives less and the economy was booming.

Sure, there were things that they weren’t happy about, but people understood that they were in a period of transition from a much darker and impoverished past and that, all things considering, it was going relatively smoothly. Taiwanese had a similar outlook in the 1970s and 1980s.

But is this still true today? Is there still a sense that the future is bright? Or that the CCP is generally getting things right, and moving the country in the right direction?

We don’t, and can’t, know for sure. China is a massive country, and there is no way to be certain what the majority of the 1.4 billion people there of all sorts of backgrounds, viewpoints and circumstances are thinking.

It’s not like we can conduct accurate polling or see what issues they’re voting on. Though it is impossible to gauge the full extent of the situation, there are signs that not all is well.

One phrase often comes up when discussing overturning an established order: Slowly, then suddenly. In other words, a long slow burn of accumulating issues that erupts into an out-of-control prairie fire, often sparked by a botched handling of a crisis or multiple crises.

There are two broad possibilities, either that long slow burn hasn’t reached a critical point, and the people will more-or-less continue to have confidence in the CCP even in the face of multiple crises. That is very possible.

Slow burn

The other possibility is that those conditions do exist and faced with multiple crises, will lose faith in the party-state and take mass action against it. If they do, the possibilities range from a failed series of mass uprisings, like Tiananmen, that the party can eventually bring under control; the party itself fears for its future and sacrifices Xi Jinping; or in the most extreme case, the CCP is entirely overthrown.

This piece examines some of the structural problems that could undermine confidence in the CCP’s abilities should a major crisis arise. The next piece will examine whether that long-slow-burn situation of popular discontent might already be in place.

Finally, we’ll follow up with just some of the shocking long list of potential massive crises that the CCP could be faced with in the very near future.

The CCP rules through a bootheel and benefits approach, with the bootheels being repression, social control, and relentless propaganda. The primary “benefits” are pride at restoring “China’s glory” and rising incomes and opportunities — though as the economy, income growth and the creation of new opportunities have been slowing, more social reforms have been implemented to further the sense that things are improving and the party is acting in their interests.

The CCP excels on the bootheel side of the equation, and invests heavily in maintaining it’s massive internal security and surveillance infrastructure. It’s the benefits side where the CCP is far weaker, which we’ll examine in the next article.

Disaster response

But fundamentally, neither the bootheels or nor benefits are of much use in a crisis if the entire structure has lost the confidence of the people.

This potentially huge vulnerability has already shown itself in the CCP’s bureaucratic inflexibility, ineptitude and colossal failures in long-term planning. Ironically, these are the very things that the CCP portrays itself to the world as excelling at, in spite of considerable evidence to the contrary, as they make the case their system is better than “messy” democracies.

The examples of the CCP party-state handling shocks poorly abound, and come out in examples like responses to natural disasters, the ham-fisted response to the rise of the pandemic in Wuhan, the clumsy handling of the African Swine Flu causing spiraling costs of a primary food staple and the totally avoidable mass power outages last fall. Almost always the pattern is the same. First, long-term planning fails to prepare for — or outright creates — an avoidable or otherwise manageable crisis.

As the crisis becomes clear, the initial response is confused, muddled and botched, as no one is willing to take any risks or act outside of the rulebook. Finally, orders come down from on high, usually too late, and they are almost always brutal and extreme.

Last year’s power outages are a classic example of the many things that weigh on the minds of Chinese when considering the fitness of the regime that rules them. China had plenty of power infrastructure and availability of inputs like coal and natural gas — that wasn’t the problem.

The government, to tackle safety in mines and pollution, had ordered shut many of the small coal mines, which is, of course, probably a good thing. They also had invested heavily in solar power, so it sounded like good planning.

Supply problem

They compounded the supply problem, however, when they cut off coal imports from Australia to express political displeasure with Australia after that independent nation had the temerity to suggest the origins of the pandemic in Wuhan be investigated. Apparently, no one had thought to add up all the effects of their various policies and actions on the coal supply.

But the problem ultimately wasn’t lack of supply.

Power is sold at a set state-mandated price, but by tightening supply sources abruptly and not considering the end result in their planning, the price to acquire coal of the right types for their power plants skyrocketed. This meant the price to create power became far higher than what was being paid to deliver it to customers, and the whole system began to break down as power companies faced financial disaster.

This created chaos across the country as people’s homes went unheated and unlit with winter approaching, elevators froze between floors, streetlights went out on busy thoroughfares and the industrial supply chain was thrown into disarray. In short, the crisis was created by poor long-term planning, bureaucratic inflexibility and ineptitude in responding to the crisis until it was well underway.

This example, along with a string of recent similarly mishandled crises, have exposed the fundamental problems of CCP party-state governance. The question is, if this pattern continues, will the public continue to have confidence in the party?

And will the party continue to have confidence in Xi Jinping, or will Xi fail in his attempt to

secure a third term as chairman at the 20th Communist Party Conference later this year?



Courtney Donovan Smith (石東文) is a regular contributing columnist for Taiwan News, the central Taiwan correspondent for ICRT FM100 Radio News, co-publisher of Compass Magazine, co-founder of Taiwan Report (report.tw) and former chair of the Taichung American Chamber of Commerce.