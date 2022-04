Thursday At Monte Carlo Country Club Monte Carlo, Monaco Purse: €5,207,405 Surface: Red clay MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Taylor Fritz (10), United States, def. Sebastian Korda, United States, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Casper Ruud (4), Norway, 6-3, 7-5.