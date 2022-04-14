Watch light shows and stage performances at northern Taiwan’s Cihu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 night visit to Cihu activities (夜遊慈湖), which include light shows, street performances, and stage shows, will continue at Cihu Memorial Sculpture Park in Daxi District, Taoyuan City, until June 15, and the Taoyuan City Government is inviting the public to visit.

Seven daily light shows featuring holographic projections and lighted artwork installations will take place between 6:30 p.m. and 8:35 p.m., according to a Taoyuan Department of Tourism press release updated on Tuesday (April 12).

The weekend activities every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and national holidays include a fair selling snacks and local specialties from 3:30 – 8:30 p.m., street performances from 5 - 5:20 p.m., and two stage performances at the waterfront stage with one starting at 6:05 p.m. and the other at 7:15 p.m.

The stage performances include fire dance shows, LED dancing shows, indigenous dances and bands, as well as Japanese-style drum shows, depending on the day’s schedule, according to the release.

The address of the venue is No. 1097, Sec. 1, Fuxing Rd, Daxi Dist., Taoyuan City (桃園市大溪區復興路一段1097號).



(Taoyuan Department of Tourism photos)