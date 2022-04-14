Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Former Colombia captain Rincón dies at 55 after car crash

By Associated Press
2022/04/14 17:42
A relative of former Colombia soccer midfielder Freddy Rincon who was seriously injured in a traffic accident, prays for him during candlelight vigil ...

A relative of former Colombia soccer midfielder Freddy Rincon who was seriously injured in a traffic accident, prays for him during candlelight vigil ...

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Freddy Rincón, a former captain of the Colombian national soccer team who played in three World Cups, has died after being injured in a car crash. He was 55.

Rincón was injured Monday when his vehicle collided with a bus in Cali, Colombia.

The Colombian soccer federation posted news of Rincón's death on its website on Wednesday, saying it deeply regrets his passing and sends a message of support and encouragement to his family, friends and relatives.

Rincón played at the World Cup in 1990, 1994 and 1998. Besides playing for Colombian and Brazilian clubs during his career, the midfielder also played for Real Madrid, Parma and Napoli.

“We join together with many in the world of football to remember Freddy Rincon,” FIFA posted on Twitter along with a video of the player scoring one of his most memorable goals at the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

Colombia needed at least a draw against West Germany in its final group match to advance to the round of 16. Trailing 1-0 in injury time, Rincón scored to help the team advance.

The Colombians then lost to Cameroon in extra time and were eliminated.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-14 19:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan's daily cases to hit 1,000 per day by end of April: Chen
Taiwan's daily cases to hit 1,000 per day by end of April: Chen
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases