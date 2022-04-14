Alexa
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $41 billion

By REUTERS
2022/04/14 18:49
Elon Musk talks at the Automotive World News Congress at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Phot...

Billionaire Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter (TWTR.N) for about $41 billion, just days after rejecting a seat on the social media company's board.

Musk's offer price of $54.20 per share, which was disclosedin a regulatory filing on Thursday, represents a 38% premium to Twitter's April 1 close, the last trading day before the Tesla (TSLA.O) CEO's more than 9% stake in the company was made public.

Twitter's shares jumped 12% in premarket trading.

"Since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company," Musk said in a letter to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor.

"My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder," Musk said.

Earlier this week, Musk said he had abandoned a plan to join Twitter's board, just as his tenure was about to start. Taking the board seat would have prevented him from a possible takeover of the company.

Updated : 2022-04-14 18:55 GMT+08:00

