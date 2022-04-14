Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

IOC member Alex Gilady of Israel dies at 79

By Associated Press
2022/04/14 17:40
IOC member Alex Gilady of Israel dies at 79

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Alex Gilady, an International Olympic Committee member from Israel who also previously served as a senior vice president of NBC Sports, has died. He was 79.

The IOC announced Gilady's death on Thursday. IOC member John Coates of Australia said Gilady died Wednesday in London.

No cause of death was given.

Gilady worked in television for much of his career after playing soccer and basketball. He was appointed to the radio and television commission in 1984 and he became an IOC member 10 years later, according to the Olympic body.

“With the passing of Alex Gilady we are losing a pioneer of the modern Olympic movement, particularly in regard to broadcasting, but also far beyond that,” IOC President Thomas Bach said. “He has always stood up for the Olympic values, often when sometimes the situation was not easy for him.”

The IOC said the Olympic flag will be flown at half-staff at the Olympic House in Lausanne for three days to honor Gilady.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-14 18:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan's daily cases to hit 1,000 per day by end of April: Chen
Taiwan's daily cases to hit 1,000 per day by end of April: Chen
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases