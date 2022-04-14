Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tencent to block Chinese gamers' access to foreign, unapproved games

By REUTERS
2022/04/14 17:52
FILE PHOTO: People play online games on computers at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: People play online games on computers at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK) said it will shut down a service that allowed Chinese gamers to access overseas platforms to play unapproved foreign games, in a sign of tightening compliance as Chinese regulators more closely scrutinize the industry.

The country's largest social and gaming firm said late on Wednesday it will on May 31 update its games speed booster mobile and desktop apps to new versions that will only support games operating in China. The new versions will no longer allow users to access foreign games.

Tencent first launched the apps in 2018. Such apps, which other companies like NetEase, Inc. also offer, act as network acceleration tools that help users boost their internet speeds.

Unlike most countries, gamers in China are only allowed to play titles approved by the government and are not allowed to play with foreigners on foreign servers. While such foreign games are not explicitly blocked by online curbs, local internet speeds are generally too slow for gamers to access them.

As such, many gamers in China used such apps in practice to access unapproved foreign games such as Grand Theft Auto or Nintendo Co Ltd's (7974.T) smash-hit Animal Crossing. The apps also over the years became grey-area channels for foreign game developers to reach users in the world's largest gaming market.

Tencent declined to provide further comment on why it had decided to make changes to the app.

The move was greeted by Chinese gamers with dismay but also many said it was not surprising.

"This is expected given the direction things are going. It is harder to be a gamer in China by the day," a Chinese internet user wrote on microblogging site Weibo.

The move comes days after China lifted a nine-month freeze on gaming licences. During this period gaming companies including Tencent made major adjustments to their business practices to comply with regulatory requests.

Updated : 2022-04-14 19:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan's daily cases to hit 1,000 per day by end of April: Chen
Taiwan's daily cases to hit 1,000 per day by end of April: Chen
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases