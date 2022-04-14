Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

63% of Taiwan employers mull reintroduction of work from home

Doubts about the efficiency of remote work the main obstacle to change

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/14 17:45
63.3% of businesses consider the reintroduction of work from home amid the current COVID surge. 

63.3% of businesses consider the reintroduction of work from home amid the current COVID surge.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the number of local COVID-19 infections rises rapidly, 60% of employers are mulling the reintroduction of work from home, a survey revealed Thursday (April 14).

The practice first became widespread in Taiwan during a COVID surge in May 2021, when the government reported more than 500 local infections a day. On Thursday, the number of local cases broke a single-day record, reaching 874.

According to the poll by the yes123 job bank, 63.3% of businesses are considering having their staff work from home again, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

A total of 58.1% of companies had allowed employees to stay away from the office, but 50.3% found the quality of work suffered. Meanwhile, 38.1% said the location made no difference, and 11.6% said their staff actually performed better at home.

Employers mentioned key issues with remote work, including maintaining service quality for customers, problems with teamwork and brainstorming, supervision of the progress made on tasks, and the unclear separation of working hours and time off.

The survey also found that 41.6% of employees saw no difference in the quality and efficiency of work between home and the office. Also, 36.2% said working at the office was more efficient, while 22.2% believed work from home was more efficient.

The survey was conducted from March 30 to April 7 and received 1,210 valid replies from employees with a margin of error of 2.82%. The 976 valid replies received from businesses had a margin of error of 3.14%.
work from home
COVID-19
yes123
survey
COVID surge

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports class suspensions due to COVID at 311 schools
Taiwan reports class suspensions due to COVID at 311 schools
2022/04/13 22:11
Public health experts call for higher booster coverage as Taiwan eases border restrictions
Public health experts call for higher booster coverage as Taiwan eases border restrictions
2022/04/13 19:00
Staffer at Taiwan’s National Security Council tests positive for COVID
Staffer at Taiwan’s National Security Council tests positive for COVID
2022/04/13 15:24
Chinese TV station cancels program celebrating Shanghai's anti-COVID efforts amid controversy
Chinese TV station cancels program celebrating Shanghai's anti-COVID efforts amid controversy
2022/04/13 14:47
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
2022/04/13 14:10