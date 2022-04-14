Alexa
Taiwan hospitals now only admit 4 categories of COVID cases

Hospitals only admit COVID patients over 70, hemodialysis recipients, women over 36 weeks pregnant, and moderate to severe cases

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/14 17:52
(Pexels image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Thursday (April 14) that only four categories of patients infected with the virus will be admitted into Taiwan's hospitals, effective immediately.

Although the CECC on Thursday announced a single-day record of 874 local cases, over 99% of Omicron cases confirmed in Taiwan have been asymptomatic or mild. In order to free up hospital and quarantine center beds, the center on Monday (April 11) announced the criteria for patients who have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic to isolate at home, while New Taipei launched its own home care program on Wednesday (April 13).

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that starting that day, only the following categories of patients would be admitted for hospital treatment after being diagnosed with the disease:

  1. Elderly patients aged 70 and over
  2. Hemodialysis patients
  3. Women who have been pregnant for 36 weeks or more
  4. Moderate to severe cases

The rest of the cases can undergo treatment in quarantine centers or at home. Hospitalized patients whose symptoms improve can go directly to an "enhanced quarantine center," epidemic prevention hotel, or their home without having to wait to be released from isolation.

Lo reiterated that "enhanced quarantine centers" and epidemic prevention hotels mainly treat the following categories:

  1. Asymptomatic cases
  2. Mild cases
  3. People under the age of 70
  4. People who can care for themselves or have accompanying caregivers
  5. Women who have been pregnant for fewer than 36 weeks

Lo said that in counties and cities that have implemented home care, the program is mainly for people under the age of 65 who do not require hemodialysis, women who are not pregnant, and those who otherwise meet the criteria for home care. Those who do not meet these requirements will be sent to an "enhanced quarantine center," epidemic prevention hotel, or hospital, depending on their condition.

He pointed out that certain hospital wards, "enhanced quarantine centers," and epidemic prevention hotels allow for two people to be treated in the same room. In some cases, more than two may be allowed to undergo treatment in these facilities, but they must be family members, residents of the same home, or travel companions.
