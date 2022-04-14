Alexa
Photo of the Day: Curious cats tour Taipei night market

Cats seen placidly perched on owner's shoulders during trip to Taipei's Raohe Night Market

  132
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/14 16:28
(Reddit, Specialist-Gold-3897 photo)

(Reddit, Specialist-Gold-3897 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A photo of two cats riding on the back of their owner in a night market in Taipei has gone viral on social media.

While visiting Raohe Night Market on April 7, Reddit user Specialist-Gold-3897 told Taiwan News that they spotted these two felines perched on their owner's shoulders. It appears the owner had been carrying them in a cat backpack, and although he had let them out, they remained surprisingly still with nothing appearing to keep them from running away.

On April 10, the photographer posted the image on the Taiwan subreddit, where it soon gained 608 upvotes. Readers were captivated both by the compliant cats and a sign bringing back nostalgia for Taiwanese-style steak, a hallmark of the country's night markets.

(Reddit, Specialist-Gold-3897)
