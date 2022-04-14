Alexa
Sri Lankan protesters mark new year near president's office

By KRISHAN FRANCIS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/14 14:36
Sri Lankans boil a pot of milk as customary to welcome the dawn of Sinhalese and Tamil new year at a protest site near the president's office in Colom...

Sri Lankans celebrate Sinhalese and Tamil new year at a protest site near the president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Sri ...

A Sri Lankan Hindu devotee prays as she marks the dawn of the Sinhalese and Tamil new year in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Sri Lankan...

Sri Lankans boil a pot of milk as is customary to welcome the dawn of Sinhalese and Tamil new year at a protest site near the president's office in Co...

Sri Lankan Hindu devotees stand by a doorway as they celebrate the dawn of the Sinhalese and Tamil new year in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, April 14,...

Sri Lankan Hindu devotees break coconuts as is customary to mark the dawn of Sinhalese and Tamil traditional new year near a temple in Colombo, Sri La...

Sri Lankans welcome the dawn of Sinhalese and Tamil new year at a protest site near the president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, April 14, ...

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankans shared milk rice and oil cakes to celebrate their traditional new year on Thursday opposite the president’s office, where they camped out for a sixth day demanding his resignation over the worst economic crisis in memory.

Soldiers who were disabled in the island nation's civil war lit a hearth, Buddhist monks chanted religious verses and others set off firecrackers amid chants of: “Victory to the people's struggle!”

Protesters are occupying the entrance and surroundings of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office, holding him responsible for the economic situation. They also are calling for his powerful family to leave power, accusing them of corruption and misrule.

“Other days our children go to their grandparents to celebrate the new year, but today we brought them here to show them the real situation in the country," said Dilani Niranjala, who attended the protest with her husband and two sons aged 10 and 8.

“We don’t want to lie to them about what’s going on in the country and go to our village to celebrate the new year. From their younger days, they should see the truth and live with the truth,” she added.

Niranjala's husband, Usitha Gamage, who works as a taxi driver, said he had been discouraged watching the news every morning about skyrocketing living costs.

“I am so happy that this struggle is taking place and it gives me new hope and energy,” he said.

“The new year — after we chase them out — is going to be great for us. This is what I have told my children," he added.

Sri Lankans in recent months have endured fuel and food shortages and daily power outages. Most of those items are paid for in hard currency, but Sri Lanka is on the brink of bankruptcy, saddled with dwindling foreign reserves and $25 billion in foreign debt due for repayment over the next five years. Nearly $7 billion is due this year.

The government announced Tuesday that it is suspending repayments of foreign debt, including bonds and government-to-government borrowing, pending the completion of a loan restructuring program with the International Monetary Fund.

The president and his older brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, continue to hold power, despite their politically powerful family being the focus of public ire. The Rajapaksas have refused to resign but the crisis and ongoing protests have prompted many Cabinet members to quit. Four ministers were sworn in as caretakers, but many key government portfolios are vacant.

Parliament has failed to reach a consensus on how to deal with the crisis after nearly 40 governing coalition lawmakers said they would no longer vote according to coalition instructions, significantly weakening the government.

But with opposition parties divided, they have been incapable of forming a majority to take control of Parliament.

Updated : 2022-04-14 16:27 GMT+08:00

