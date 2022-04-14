Alexa
Taiwan expert predicts severe COVID situation won't improve till September

NTU epidemiologist sees slow rise and fall in COVID cases as restrictions relax

  182
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/14 15:51
COVID testing outside the Taitung County Council Thursday. 

COVID testing outside the Taitung County Council Thursday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Given that Taiwan is slowly relaxing COVID-19 restrictions, the impact of the pandemic will remain severe until September, National Taiwan University (NTU) epidemiologist Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎) said Thursday (April 14).

He spoke as the number of cases approached the 1,000-mark Thursday, with a single-day record of 874 local infections, plus 108 imported cases. Some experts predict the daily number of local cases could reach 10,000 before the situation improves.

In a radio interview, Lee said that according to international experience, a loosening of COVID restrictions typically results in a steep rise of local infections to at least 10,000 a day, but starts falling rapidly afterward.

While Taiwan has been relaxing its restrictions, it has done so with a gradual step-by-step approach that has slowed down the increase, but another consequence is a slower fall later, said Lee, who also serves as the convener of the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

He predicted a painful four or five months ahead before the pandemic loosens its grip and is downgraded to a lower level, CNA reported. In the meantime, the 10-day quarantine requirement for medical staff having been in close contact with COVID patients should be relaxed, or there could be a shortage of personnel, Lee cautioned.

At present, the two main weak points of Taiwan’s anti-COVID efforts were the low vaccination rate for the elderly and the absence of vaccine doses for children between the ages of 5 and 11, he said. Lee called on the authorities to step up emergency use authorization (EUA) reviews for BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for children.
