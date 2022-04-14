Taiwan expert predicts severe COVID situation won't improve till September

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Given that Taiwan is slowly relaxing COVID-19 restrictions, the impact of the pandemic will remain severe until September, National Taiwan University (NTU) epidemiologist Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎) said Thursday (April 14).

He spoke as the number of cases approached the 1,000-mark Thursday, with a single-day record of 874 local infections, plus 108 imported cases. Some experts predict the daily number of local cases could reach 10,000 before the situation improves.

In a radio interview, Lee said that according to international experience, a loosening of COVID restrictions typically results in a steep rise of local infections to at least 10,000 a day, but starts falling rapidly afterward.

While Taiwan has been relaxing its restrictions, it has done so with a gradual step-by-step approach that has slowed down the increase, but another consequence is a slower fall later, said Lee, who also serves as the convener of the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

He predicted a painful four or five months ahead before the pandemic loosens its grip and is downgraded to a lower level, CNA reported. In the meantime, the 10-day quarantine requirement for medical staff having been in close contact with COVID patients should be relaxed, or there could be a shortage of personnel, Lee cautioned.

At present, the two main weak points of Taiwan’s anti-COVID efforts were the low vaccination rate for the elderly and the absence of vaccine doses for children between the ages of 5 and 11, he said. Lee called on the authorities to step up emergency use authorization (EUA) reviews for BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for children.