NCKU breaks record as winner of most Global Views Magazine USR Awards

NCKU President Su Huey-jen accepts the top USR award in overall performance. (Global Views Magazine photo) NCKU President Su Huey-jen accepts the top USR award in overall performance. (Global Views Magazine photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) broke a record at the Global Views University Social Responsibility (USR) Awards by winning in four categories in a single year.

Global Views Magazine announced this year’s winner in a press release on Wednesday (April 13) and co-held an award ceremony with the Global Views Educational Foundation and Fubon Life Insurance Co., Ltd. The magazine received a total of 154 submissions this year, and after a multi-round judging process, it selected 24 winners.

The awards are divided into several categories, including “coexisting benefits,” “industrial innovation,” “eco-wellness,” “local integration,” “international sharing,” as well as the newly added “talent education” and “overall performance.” Awards in all categories are given to universities’ USR programs except for overall performance, which evaluates universities’ achievements in school management, campus sustainability, academics and research, and local participation.

NCKU won top awards in overall performance and international sharing as well as model awards in talent education and local integration, according to Global Views Magazine. Tunghai University trailed NCKU by winning three awards, including the top award in eco wellness and model awards in overall performance and industrial innovation.

In awarding NCKU the top award in overall performance, Global Views Magazine cited the school’s efforts to promote USR principles over the years, which incorporate sustainability, localization, education, and practicality, make NCKU “a national example.”



NCKU President Su Huey-jen gives an acceptance speech. (Global Views Magazine photo)

At the award ceremony, NCKU President Su Huey-jen (蘇慧貞) thanked the magazine for recognizing the university’s dedication to governance and sustainability as well as supporting the school’s local and international participation. “I'm thankful this award gives responsible universities and Taiwanese society the chance to come together in a meaningful way. With 90 years of history, NCKU must continue to explore new opportunities, especially in the post-pandemic era,” said Su.

Meanwhile, NCKU excelled in international sharing with its “International Nursing Talent Cultivation: Building Examples, Engaging in Mutual Wellness” program, which was described as a program that shoulders “an international responsibility” and is “effective in creating social impact through talent.”

In the talent education category, NCKU presented the “Trilogy of Life with Multiple Careers” program that “explores ways to improve and conduct innovative experiments focusing on the roots of learning problems.” In the local integration category, the school’s “Keeping Company in 2026: A Micro-Social Media Website for An Age-Transcending Lifestyle” program won a model award for its comprehensiveness, utilizing public resources, and offering diverse education systems.



NCKU Nursing Department head Ko Nai-ying accepts the top award in international sharing. (Global Views Magazine photo)



NCKU College of Science Dean Chen Shu-hui accepts a model award in talent education. (Global Views Magazine photo)



NCKU Vice President Chen Yuh-Neu accepts a model award in local integration. (Global Views Magazine photo)



Representatives from USR Award-winning universities pose for a group photo. (Global Views Magazine photo)