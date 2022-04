TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 874 local COVID cases on Thursday (April 14), over 100 more than the previous day and the highest single-day case count in Taiwan since the start of the pandemic.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 108 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 854.