Man freezes to death in Taiwan factory incident

After he was knocked out by cargo lift in refrigerated goods warehouse

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/14 12:11
Man freezes to death in Taiwan factory incident

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A factory worker died after he tried to dislodge an item stuck in a conveyer belt but was struck by a cargo lift machine and froze to death, in New Taipei City on Wednesday (April 13).

The 25-year-old man, surnamed Hsu (許) was working at a warehouse in Ruifang district when the cargo lift struck him from behind, per a CNA report. The blow knocked him out and he fell and got stuck under the machinery.

The city’s firefighting service was notified of the accident at 9:48 p.m. and sent 15 firefighters from seven fire brigades to rescue Hsu. They found him lying atop the conveyer belt with one hand still stuck in the cargo lift.

Hsu’s heart had stopped and he was not breathing. He was sent to the nearby Taiwan Miner's General Hospital to receive emergency treatment.

Attempts to revive him failed and he was proclaimed dead at 11:43 p.m.

According to a preliminary assessment by police, it is likely Hsu did not realize the cargo lift was still turned on when he went to dislodge the object. The temperature in the warehouse room was set to minus 20 degrees celsius around the time when Hsu lost consciousness.
