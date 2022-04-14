Man pleads guilty to murder in death of Illinois officer

The body of Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins arrives at the St. Louis medical examiner's office from St. Louis University Hospital, Tuesday,... The body of Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins arrives at the St. Louis medical examiner's office from St. Louis University Hospital, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in St. Louis. Timmins was shot while walking toward a vehicle he believed was stolen on the parking lot of a Speedway gas station, at Highway 111 and Chain of Rocks Road. The suspect was taken into custody. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

ADDS THAT POLICE OFFICER HAS DIED - Police investigate the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Speedway gas station in Pontoon Beach... ADDS THAT POLICE OFFICER HAS DIED - Police investigate the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Speedway gas station in Pontoon Beach., Ill. A police officer died Tuesday after being shot by a man at gas station in an Illinois suburb of St. Louis, authorities said. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

ADDS THAT POLICE OFFICER HAS DIED - Police officers embrace while waiting outside the emergency room at Gateway Medical Center in Granite City, Ill., ... ADDS THAT POLICE OFFICER HAS DIED - Police officers embrace while waiting outside the emergency room at Gateway Medical Center in Granite City, Ill., on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. A police officer died Tuesday after being shot by a man at gas station in an Illinois suburb of St. Louis, authorities said. (Colter Peterson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a police officer at a gas station last year.

Scott Hyden of Highland entered the plea in a Madison County court in the slaying of Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons at a gas station, the Belleville-News-Democrat reported.

Timmins, 36, was a 14-year law enforcement veteran investigating what he suspected was a stolen vehicle at a gas station off Interstate 270, shortly before 8 a.m. on Oct. 26.

Illinois State Police said Hyden shot Timmins in the face and neck.

Backed by dozens of local police officers and other family members at Wednesday’s hearing, Timmin’s wife, Linsey Timmons, also a police officer, said the shooting was a "senseless act of violence.”

“The outcome of the court hearing does not change what Hyden took from my family and me, but we are grateful that Hyden will never be able to harm another person for the rest of his life,” she said.

Hyden was arrested at the scene of the shooting and charged with first-degree murder, felony motor vehicle theft and weapons charges.

Because Hyden killed a police officer performing his official duty, his plea ensures he’ll serve a life sentence.

“This was a brutal murder of a hero who dedicated his life to serve and protect us all,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said in a statement. “Now at least the justice system has ensured that Officer Tyler Timmins’s murderer will spend the rest of his life in prison."

“Today justice was served, but it does not take away the pain our department has felt from this senseless act," Pontoon Beach Police Chief Chris Modrusic said at the hearing.

Pontoon Beach is a suburb northeast of St. Louis, Missouri.