Arizona's Mathurin declares for NBA draft

By Associated Press
2022/04/14 09:10
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona sophomore Bennedict Mathurin is entering the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-6 guard is a projected lottery pick after a breakout season during his second year in Tucson. He led the Wildcats with 17.7 points per game and shot 45% from the field.

The Canadian-born Mathurin posted his decision on social media Wednesday, writing “it has always been a dream of mine to play in the NBA and I am ready to take that step forward.”

Mathurin was a big reason Arizona finished with a 33-4 record this season and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats advanced to the Sweet 16 before losing to Houston 72-60.

Updated : 2022-04-14 11:18 GMT+08:00

