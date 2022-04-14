Chinese fighter jet flies into Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday (April 13), marking the 11th day of intrusions this month.

A single People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-11 fighter flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track it.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

So far this month, 26 Chinese military aircraft have been tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone, including 17 fighter jets, six spotter planes, and three helicopters.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into the ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.