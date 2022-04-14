Bentec Digital Solutions Introduces Their Own Official Brand, APEIRON

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 April 2022 - Bentec Digital Solutions is pleased to launch their very own official brand named APEIRON. This official brand seeks to be a one-stop solution for anyone looking for data centre infrastructure solutions in Singapore.



Prior to the launch of their official brand, the company had to outsource their products from external local and international suppliers. In order to provide their clients with a clarity that the products purchased are all under the same brand, Bentec Digital Solutions created their own official brand, APEIRON.



There is a potential gap in the market for the lack of value-added services offered by product manufacturers. Recognising this, Bentec offers follow-up maintenance contracts that clients can opt to take up, which would allow business owners to focus on their core business whilst Bentec handles the maintenance of all APEIRON products. The company also offers installation and configuration services, as well as Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT) and User Acceptance Tests (UAT) for all clients who purchase APEIRON products. The comprehensive value-added services offered by the company allows for customers to save time and resources with a hassle-free experience.



With a tagline of "quality is not an option", APEIRON has an aim to provide high-quality products alongside value-added services. The brand currently offers products such as server enclosures, power distribution units, in-row and in-rack cooling solutions, aisle containment and more. The company is also looking to expand their selection of products in the near future.



With over 16 years in business, Bentec Digital Solutions is an IT solutions company in Singapore that offers a range of data centre infrastructure and digital solutions, such as server room cooling solutions, learning management systems and more. With the launch of their very own official brand and the company's global offices in the US, Malaysia and Singapore, Bentec strives to deliver reliable products, services and solutions for all businesses.



For more information, please visit: https://bentec.digital/.





