Abba To Launch Home Cleaning Services Amid Strong Local Demand

Abba Maintenance Services announced that it will be expanding its suite of cleaning services to include home cleaning, amid rising demand from the Singapore market. Originally a professional office and commercial cleaning company, the launch of Abba's home cleaning services means that its services will now cover all types of facilities from office and commercial to residential spaces.



Abba's home cleaning packages will roll out between May and June 2022, including services like vacuuming and mopping of floors, dusting of surfaces, ironing and folding of clothes, dishwashing, home disinfection, window cleaning, and cleaning of bedrooms, bathrooms and kitchen. Like its office and commercial cleaning services, customers will be able to customise their cleaning package and choose from the list of services offered based on what they need. For example, a customer can start with a two-bedroom and two-bathroom package and add ad-hoc services like kitchen cleaning or ironing and folding clothes.



The move to expand its suite of cleaning services was made to address the growing market demand for home cleaning over the past few years, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic when people adopted work-from-home or hybrid working arrangements. According to Google Trends and Google search volume, the demand for home cleaning services has spiked sharply over the past few years compared to commercial cleaning services. Since the start of the pandemic, Abba has seen a 30 per cent increase in demand for move-in, move-out or post tenancy cleaning and a 50 per cent increase in demand for weekly or fortnightly home cleaning services. Other cleaning firms have also reported a 20 to 50 per cent surge in demand for part-time home cleaning services.



Over the years, Abba has established itself as the leading professional cleaning company in Singapore by providing sanitisation and disinfection services, upholstery cleaning, carpet cleaning, and more. It has worked with numerous reputable clients such as MindChamps, TenX, and the Singapore Cancer Society. With the launch of its new home cleaning service, Abba hopes to continue providing its customers with top-quality services from its team of well-trained and experienced cleaners.



For more info, please visit https://officecleanings.com.sg/, and for additional details about the home cleaning services offered, do visit https://homecleaningsg.com/.



