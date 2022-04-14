Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Divers recover Navy plane that crashed off Virginia coast

By Associated Press
2022/04/14 08:08
Barges, carrying what is left of a crashed Navy E2-D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft, makes its way to a NASA facility in Wallops Va., Tuesday April 12, 202...
In a photo provided by the Ocean City Fire Department, emergency workers confer Wednesday, March 30, 2022, near Stockton, Md., after a U.S. Navy E2-D ...
In a photo provided by the Ocean City Fire Department, emergency workers take part in a rescue operation after a U.S. Navy E2-D Hawkeye aircraft cras...

Barges, carrying what is left of a crashed Navy E2-D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft, makes its way to a NASA facility in Wallops Va., Tuesday April 12, 202...

In a photo provided by the Ocean City Fire Department, emergency workers confer Wednesday, March 30, 2022, near Stockton, Md., after a U.S. Navy E2-D ...

In a photo provided by the Ocean City Fire Department, emergency workers take part in a rescue operation after a U.S. Navy E2-D Hawkeye aircraft cras...

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (AP) — Navy divers have recovered an aircraft that crashed last month in the water off the Eastern Shore near the Virginia-Maryland line, killing one sailor.

The E-2D Hawkeye was conducting routine flight operations in the vicinity of Wallops Island, Virginia, when it went down around 7:30 p.m. on March 30, a Navy spokesperson said. One of the three sailors on the plane died in the crash, while the other two were rescued by Maryland State Police, who found them injured and on top of the partly submerged wreck.

The plane, an advanced tactical airborne early warning aircraft, is based out of Naval Station Norfolk and assigned to an East Coast Airborne Command and Control Squadron.

The Virginian-Pilot reported that to recover the plane on Tuesday, the Navy called on divers from Little Creek’s Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 2, which specializes in salvage and recovery of underwater objects. Divers cut the aircraft into sections, put them each into a sling which was lifted by a crane onto barges which carried those sections out of the area.

The crash remains under investigation.

Updated : 2022-04-14 09:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan's daily cases to hit 1,000 per day by end of April: Chen
Taiwan's daily cases to hit 1,000 per day by end of April: Chen
Northern Taiwan man could be fined at least NT$200,000 for breaking home quarantine
Northern Taiwan man could be fined at least NT$200,000 for breaking home quarantine