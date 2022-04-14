Alexa
Mariners place RHP Romo on IL with shoulder inflammation

By Associated Press
2022/04/14 06:22
CHICAGO (AP) — The Seattle Mariners placed reliever Sergio Romo on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with right shoulder inflammation.

The move was made retroactive to Tuesday, a day after Romo pitched a scoreless inning at Minnesota in his 800th major league appearance. The 39-year-old right-hander also tossed a scoreless inning against the Twins in his Mariners debut on Saturday.

Romo finalized a $2 million, one-year contract with Seattle last month.

Right-hander Matt Koch was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma, and right-hander Casey Sadler was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Sadler is out for the season because of shoulder surgery.

Koch signed a minor league deal with Seattle on March 10. He is 6-6 with a 4.88 ERA and one save in 36 big league games, last appearing in the majors in 2019 with Arizona.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

