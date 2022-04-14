Timbers, Thorns come together for charity game

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Major League Soccer's Portland Timbers and the Portland Thorns of the National Women's Soccer League are joining forces for a charity match to benefit relief efforts in Ukraine.

Proceeds from the April 27 match, dubbed PTFC For Peace, will go to UNICEF and the clubs will match donations up to $100,000. Tickets will be free with a suggested donation.

Timbers veteran Diego Chara and Thorns defender Kelli Hubly will captain one team, while Thorns captain Christine Sinclair and Timber midfielder Sebastian Blanco will lead the other.

The two teams will hold a draft next week that will be streamed live.

“This is something we’ve wanted to do as a club for years, and I couldn’t think of a better reason to pull it off now than to raise money for an important cause," Sinclair said in a statement. "A match like this is one of its kind and while this game will be entertaining no doubt, the focus is to provide relief for Ukraine.”

As for the game, it will be a 60-minute full-field match. If tied at the end of regulation, the match goes to penalties. The teams will auction off their jerseys and other items following the game.

“This is an opportunity for us as players, as a club and as a city to help the people of Ukraine in an incredibly difficult time," Chara said.

