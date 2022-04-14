Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/14 04:21
Wall Street ended higher Wednesday as investors reviewed the latest round of corporate earnings and an upbeat report from Delta Air Lines that bodes well for the travel industry.

Travel-related companies had some of the biggest gains. The S&P 500 is coming off three straight losses brought on by persistent worries about inflation and how the Federal Reserve will respond to it.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 49.14 points, or 1.1%, to 4,446.59.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 344.23 points, or 1%, to 34,564.59.

The Nasdaq rose 272.02 points, or 2%, to 13,643.59.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 38.17 points, or 1.9%, to 2,025.10.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 41.69 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is down 156.63 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 67.41 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 30.54 points, or 1.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 319.59 points, or 6.7%.

The Dow is down 1,773.71 points, or 4.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,001.38 points, or 12.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 220.21 points, or 9.8%.

