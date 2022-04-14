Gray allows only 1 hit as Nationals beat Fried, Braves 3-1

Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) wipes water from his face in the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against Atl... Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) wipes water from his face in the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Washington Nationals second baseman Dee Strange-Gordon (9) holds a baseball during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, We... Washington Nationals second baseman Dee Strange-Gordon (9) holds a baseball during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto goes down to the ground after hitting during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday... Washington Nationals' Juan Soto goes down to the ground after hitting during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) hits the wall in an attempt to catch a foul ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Alex Dickerson (25) during th... Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) hits the wall in an attempt to catch a foul ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Alex Dickerson (25) during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Washington Nationals' Josh Bell hits a double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in At... Washington Nationals' Josh Bell hits a double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Washington Nationals' Maikel Franco (7) is safe at second base as Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies (1) fields the throw after a Braves' error during the f... Washington Nationals' Maikel Franco (7) is safe at second base as Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies (1) fields the throw after a Braves' error during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, April ... Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray (40) works during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, April 1... Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray (40) works during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray (40) works during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, April 1... Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray (40) works during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Washington Nationals third baseman Maikel Franco (7) hits a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, A... Washington Nationals third baseman Maikel Franco (7) hits a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Washington Nationals' Cesar Hernandez (1) high-fives teammate after scoring in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesd... Washington Nationals' Cesar Hernandez (1) high-fives teammate after scoring in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, April 13... Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Josiah Gray allowed one hit in five scoreless innings, and the Washington Nationals beat Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Wednesday.

The Nationals won two of three in the series, dropping the World Series champions to 3-4 on their opening homestand.

Gray (1-1) struck out five, walked three and also hit a batter. His only trouble came in the fifth, when he hit Adam Duvall amd walked Alex Dickerson with two outs before striking out Manny Piña.

Austin Riley homered off Kyle Finnegan in the sixth.

Riley reached on an infield single off Tanner Rainey with one out in the ninth for Atlanta's third hit. Rainey earned his second save when Marcell Ozuna grounded into a double play.

Fried (0-2) allowed three runs — two earned — and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He was struck on the right leg by Nelson Cruz’s grounder in the sixth, gave up singles to his next two batters and then was replaced by Collin McHugh.

Fried has a 5.73 ERA in his first two starts.

Washington's first two hitters, César Hernández and Juan Soto, reached with singles. Hernández scored on Josh Bell's groundout and Soto scored on Maikel Franco's single, the third hit of the inning, for a 2-0 lead.

Ozzie Albies led off the game with a single off Gray but was caught stealing by catcher Riley Adams' strong throw to second. Gray didn't give up another hit and didn't allow another baserunner until walking Albies to lead off the fourth. Matt Olson then hit into a double play.

JACKSON HAS TOMMY JOHN SURGERY

Braves right-hander Luke Jackson had Tommy John surgery on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. The team announced Dr. Keith Meister performed the season-ending procedure to reconstruct Jackson’s right ulnar collateral ligament.

The Braves said on April 2 that Jackson had damage to the ligament. He was 2-2 with a career-best 1.98 ERA in 71 games in 2021. He had a 0.00 ERA in three World Series games against Houston.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: Cruz returned to the lineup after he was scratched on Tuesday night because of groin tightness. Manager Dave Martinez waited to make out Wednesday's lineup until Cruz took swings in the batting cage to show he was ready to play.

Braves: Fried was struck on his upper right leg by Cruz's sharp grounder in the sixth. Fried picked up the ball and threw to first in time to record the out. Braves trainer George Poulis checked on Fried, who threw a couple of practice pitches before remaining in the game to allow singles to Bell and Franco.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Joan Adon (0-1, 8.31) will make his first career road start when Washington opens a four-game series at Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Braves: Atlanta begins its first road series of the season at San Diego on Thursday night when RHP Charlie Morton (1-0, 3.38) brings a 6-1 record and 2.09 ERA in nine career starts against the Padres.

