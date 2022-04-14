Alexa
Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/04/14 03:28
NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington 200 001 000 3 7 0
Atlanta 000 001 000 1 3 1

Gray, Finnegan (6), Doolittle (7), Cishek (8), Rainey (9) and Adams; Fried, McHugh (6), Minter (7), Matzek (8), Jansen (9) and Piña. W_Gray 1-1. L_Fried 0-2. Sv_Rainey (2). HRs_Atlanta, Riley (2).

___

Chicago 100 100 000 2 6 0
Pittsburgh 302 100 00x 6 8 0

Hendricks, Rucker (4), Wick (7), Effross (8) and W.Contreras; Z.Thompson, Peters (5), Crowe (7) and Knapp. W_Peters 1-0. L_Hendricks 0-1. Sv_Crowe (1). HRs_Chicago, W.Contreras (1). Pittsburgh, Gamel (1).