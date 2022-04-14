Twins put LF Kirilloff on IL with wrist flare-up

After calling of Minnesota Twins third baseman Luis Arraez (2), left fielder Alex Kirilloff misses the ball hit by Seattle Mariners' Jesse Winker in t... After calling of Minnesota Twins third baseman Luis Arraez (2), left fielder Alex Kirilloff misses the ball hit by Seattle Mariners' Jesse Winker in the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins placed left fielder Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his surgically repaired right wrist on Wednesday.

Kirilloff was scratched from the lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers, replaced by Nick Gordon. Outfielder Trevor Larnach was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to replace the 24-year-old Kirilloff on the roster. The 2016 first-round draft pick had his 2021 season cut short by the surgery in July.

Kirilloff is 1 for 17 at the plate this year with seven strikeouts. As a rookie last season, he hit .251 with eight homers and 34 RBIs in 215 at-bats. He tried to play through the wrist discomfort for awhile, before the surgery decision was made.

