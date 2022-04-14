Alexa
Guard Kamari McGee transferring from Green Bay to Wisconsin

By Associated Press
2022/04/14 02:22
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has added Green Bay transfer Kamari McGee, a 6-foot guard who averaged 11.6 points in his lone season with the Phoenix.

McGee, who is from Racine, Wisconsin, made the Horizon League’s all-freshman team this season. He shot 38.8% from the floor and made 80.8% of his free throws.

“He is a leader and role model in his community of Racine and is a motivated student, who will thrive both on and off the floor here at Wisconsin,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said in a statement. “A ferocious competitor, Kamari makes his presence felt on the defensive end of the floor. He also brings experience and leadership to our backcourt, which is vital to our team’s success.”

Wisconsin must replace All-America guard Johnny Davis and second-leading scorer Brad Davison from a team that went 25-8, won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title and reached the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32 this season.

The Badgers’ depth has taken a hit with Lorne Bowman II, Ben Carlson and Matthew Mors entering the transfer portal. Bowman has since committed to Oakland while Mors is heading to South Dakota State.

